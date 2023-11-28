Owusu-Koramoah recorded 12 tackles (seven solo), two tackles for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 29-12 loss to the Broncos in Week 12.

Owusu-Koramoah led the Browns' defense on a day it was not as formidable as it had been for much of the season. The third-year linebacker upped his sack count to 2.5 and ranks second on the team with 64 tackles.