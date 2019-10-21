Browns' Kareem Hunt: Cleared to practice with team
Hunt (suspension) has been cleared to practice with the Browns.
Though Hunt will be permitted to practice with the team, he isn't eligible to return to game action until Week 10, when the Browns face the Bills. While away from the team, the running back recovered from sports hernia surgery and it looks like he'll be ready to contribute once he rejoins the lineup. Given that Nick Chubb has handled the team's lead back duties well thus far, Hunt will presumably re-enter the mix in a complementary/change-of-pace role, a context that will cap his workload/productivity as long as Chubb remains healthy.
More News
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Recovering ahead of schedule•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Has sports hernia surgery•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Away from team during suspension•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Underwhelms vs. Bucs•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Makes quiet preseason debut•
-
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Expecting 15-20 snaps Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...