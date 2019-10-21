Hunt (suspension) has been cleared to practice with the Browns.

Though Hunt will be permitted to practice with the team, he isn't eligible to return to game action until Week 10, when the Browns face the Bills. While away from the team, the running back recovered from sports hernia surgery and it looks like he'll be ready to contribute once he rejoins the lineup. Given that Nick Chubb has handled the team's lead back duties well thus far, Hunt will presumably re-enter the mix in a complementary/change-of-pace role, a context that will cap his workload/productivity as long as Chubb remains healthy.

