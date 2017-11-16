Browns' Kenny Britt: Limited again Thursday
Britt (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
With two limited practices to kick off the week, Britt appears in line to play Sunday against the Jaguars, but he'll be hard pressed to reach the end zone for a second consecutive game. In addition to facing a staunch Jacksonville pass defense, Britt will drop down a spot on the depth chart with fellow wideout Corey Coleman (hand) activated from injured reserve and expected to earn a full workload this week. Furthermore, Sunday's forecast in Cleveland calls for snow, wind and cold temperatures, according to Patrick Maks of the Browns' official site, which could lead the Browns to opt for a run-heavy offensive attack.
