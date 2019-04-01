Kenny Britt: Visiting Washington
Britt is visiting the Redskins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Britt spent the 2018 campaign out of football after the Patriots released him Aug. 22 due to persistent issues with his hamstring. Seemingly back to full strength, the 30-year-old will need to battle for a roster spot wherever he signs, even if it's a team like Washington with an incredibly weak depth chart at wide receiver. Britt previously played with Redskins quarterback Case Keenum for the 2016 Rams during the lone 1,000-yard season of the wideout's career.
