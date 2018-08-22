The Patriots plan to release Britt (hamstring), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The purge of injured wideouts continues in New England, with Britt following the same path Jordan Matthews (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) did earlier this summer. The 29-year-old was expected to be in the mix for a key role during Julian Edelman's four-game suspension to begin the season, but a hamstring injury has made it impossible for Britt to put forth his case. Phillip Dorsett seems to have a solid grasp on the starting job opposite Chris Hogan, at least until Edelman is reinstated.

More News
Our Latest Stories