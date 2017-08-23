Browns' Kenny Britt: Sees 17 snaps Monday
Britt caught his only target for eight yards during Monday's preseason game against the Giants.
Britt was only in for 17 plays and managed just a single catch from Brock Osweiler in the first quarter. Britt is coming off his best season as pro, but with DeShone Kizer recently being named the starting quarterback, it may take awhile for the two to sync up effectively. Still, Britt is a valuable deep threat and Kizer should have no problem slinging him the ball with his strong arm.
