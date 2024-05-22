Woods is participating in the Browns' OTAs, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Woods, who is returning from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, appears to have bulked up since last season. Meanwhile, the 2022 sixth-rounder appears to have moved past an Achilles' injury that he sustained last April, and now that Woods is back on the field he'll have an opportunity to compete for a depth role in a Cleveland wideout corps that's led by Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman.