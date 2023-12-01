Woods (Achilles) was handed a six-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

While taking part in an offseason workout with quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) in April, Woods suffered a ruptured Achilles, so he already was out for the season. Now, Woods won't get a paycheck for the final six games of the campaign following the suspension. Considering the timing of the injury, the 2022 sixth-round pick may be healthy by the start of the 2024 offseason program, with five catches (on 10 targets) for 45 yards in 10 career appearances to date.