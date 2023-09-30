Chubb (knee, IR) underwent surgery to repair his torn MCL and meniscus Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The Browns announced Friday's surgery also repaired damage to Chubb's medial capsule. The star running back was injured back in Week 2 and will require a second surgery "in the coming months" to repair his ACL, per Kelsey Russo of the team's official site. The team believes Chubb will be able to return to play "at some point" in 2024. Cleveland recently brought back Kareem Hunt to work with Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong in its backfield. Deon Jackson also signed with the practice squad.