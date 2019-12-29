Browns' Odell Beckham Jr.: Pushes through in finale
Beckham secured three of six targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 33-23 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
For all the talk of Beckham wanting out of Cleveland and his apparent dissatisfaction with head coach Freddie Kitchens, he played hard in a game he had good reason to sit out. The Browns had nothing to play for Sunday and Beckham was dealing with both his chronic groin issue and food poisoning that even caused him to throw up on the sideline during the game, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. However, he still put together a strong final line relative to opportunity that included the necessary yardage to put him over 1,000 for the season. Beckham now heads into an offseason of uncertainty, but given his immense physical talent and the fact it's common knowledge he played hurt throughout the year, the sixth-year veteran will undoubtedly b the subject of great interest to what's likely to be a new coaching regime in Cleveland or to other teams around the league.
