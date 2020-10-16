Beckham (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Beckham's status for the contest hinges on the results of his latest COVID-19 test, but Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports that if the wideout's test comes back negative Saturday morning, he'll be cleared to return to the team's facility. For his part, Beckham says he's feeling good enough to play. Meanwhile, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site relays via coach Kevin Stefanski that Beckham got in some work Wednesday and has been in virtual meetings, so Stefanski thinks "there's enough time to catch him up barring his health."