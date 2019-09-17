Beckham hauled in six of 10 targets, amassing 161 yards and one touchdown catch during Monday's 23-3 win against the Jets.

Returning to New York for the first time since being traded to Cleveland in March, Beckham predictably put on a show under the bright lights, starting with a brilliant one-handed snag that helped set up a Browns field goal on the opening drive. It was a late Le'Veon Bell fumble that proved to be the last nail in the coffin for Gang Green on Monday night, but Beckham's 89-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter was also a huge play that helped Cleveland push its advantage to three scores. Week 3 presents another prime-time matchup Sunday night against the Rams, as Beckham and the Browns' receiving corps face a Los Angeles defense that held New Orleans to 203 passing yards its last time out.