Telfer (knee) will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets.

Telfer progressed from not practicing Wednesday to being a full participant Friday, so he should be ready to go for Week 5. The 25-year-old serves mostly as a run blocker with only two receptions for 25 yards on the season, and doesn't warrant fantasy consideration at this point, especially with David Njoku and Seth DeValve currently healthy.

