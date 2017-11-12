Browns' Randall Telfer: Returns to game
Telfer (eye) returned to Sunday's game against the Lions, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Telfer will return to his role as a reserve tight end, and he shouldn't be expected to contribute much outside of run blocking and special teams.
