Higgins caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over Buffalo.

Higgins and quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up for a touchdown for the first time since Week 16 of last season, and it could not have come at a better time, as Cleveland was down by four points on its final possession. The Browns' use -- or lack of use -- of Higgins has come under scrutiny since he returned from a knee injury. Signs pointed up for the receiver when the Browns announced Antonio Callaway was made inactive Sunday, which one source said was possibly disciplinary due to the receiver being late for something, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. However, Higgins did little until Cleveland's final drive, and perhaps only got his chance after the offense was unable to get into the end zone on an incredible 12 prior plays run inside the Bills' 3-yard-line. If Higgins and Mayfield find the chemistry they had in 2018, it may not matter what Callaway did to earn the benching. Higgins could become the team's No. 3 wideout and a potential red-zone threat given the Browns' inability to consistently convert touchdowns.