Browns' Rashard Higgins: Hauls in game-winner
Higgins caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 win over Buffalo.
Higgins and quarterback Baker Mayfield hooked up for a touchdown for the first time since Week 16 of last season, and it could not have come at a better time, as Cleveland was down by four points on its final possession. The Browns' use -- or lack of use -- of Higgins has come under scrutiny since he returned from a knee injury. Signs pointed up for the receiver when the Browns announced Antonio Callaway was made inactive Sunday, which one source said was possibly disciplinary due to the receiver being late for something, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. However, Higgins did little until Cleveland's final drive, and perhaps only got his chance after the offense was unable to get into the end zone on an incredible 12 prior plays run inside the Bills' 3-yard-line. If Higgins and Mayfield find the chemistry they had in 2018, it may not matter what Callaway did to earn the benching. Higgins could become the team's No. 3 wideout and a potential red-zone threat given the Browns' inability to consistently convert touchdowns.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Status quo in Week 9•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: May play more this week•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Behind Callaway on depth chart•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Coach explains DNP•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Active, doesn't play•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Returns from four-game absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...