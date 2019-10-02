Higgins (knee) performed running drills Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Higgins is nearing a return after missing the last three games. "We ran some, but it was straight ahead running,'' said Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens. "He looks like he's getting close to me, but I'm not the trainer." When Higgins starts making cuts and changing direction while running, that will be indication that quarterback Baker Mayfield will have his full complement of receivers available.

