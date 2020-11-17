Richardson registered six total tackles, including one sack and two QB hits during Sunday's 10-7 win against the Texans.

Richardson has been a rock for Cleveland's front this season, starting all nine games for the Browns while logging 3.5 sacks and a total of 38 tackles. The Missouri product has been enjoying an uptick in pass-rushing success of late, notching four QB hits over his past three outings after registering just two combined Weeks 1 through 6. He's second on the team in QB hits (six) behind Myles Garrett (14) heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Eagles. Carson Wentz has been sacked a league-high rate of 3.9 times per game, while Philadelphia ranks third worst in the NFL in giveaways (17).