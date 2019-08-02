Richardson isn't practicing Friday due to an abdominal injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The specifics of the abdominal injury remain undisclosed so there's no timetable for Richardson's return at this point. The 28-year-old inked a three-year, $39 million deal in March and figures to play a prominent role in Cleveland's defensive front. Trevon Coley and Brian Price should see increased reps while he remains sidelined.

