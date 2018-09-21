Taylor has been ruled out of Thursday's contest with a concussion, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Taylor took a shot late in the second quarter and was sent to the locker room to be evaluated. His absence will clear the way for 2018 first-round pick Baker Mayfield to lead the Browns against the Jets defense. Mayfield completed three of four passes for 47 yards in his lone drive before halftime. It is unclear at this point who will retain the starting quarterback job going forward into the season.