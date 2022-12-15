Nelson collected seven tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.

Nelson finished second in tackles on the afternoon while collecting a career-high tally in the process. The fourth-year linebacker also logged a season-high 49 snaps on defense and remains ticketed for a starting role the rest of the way with Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) on injured reserve.

More News