Nelson collected seven tackles (three solo) during the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.
Nelson finished second in tackles on the afternoon while collecting a career-high tally in the process. The fourth-year linebacker also logged a season-high 49 snaps on defense and remains ticketed for a starting role the rest of the way with Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) on injured reserve.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Picks up sack in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Expected to be starter sans Barrett•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Notches second sack in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Records sack in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Busy day in win•
-
Buccaneers' Anthony Nelson: Absent from injury report•