Perriman (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Perriman returned to a full practice Friday after logging limited sessions the previous two days. He's seen nine targets in two games working as the Bucs' No. 3 receiver, catching just two passes for 10 yards. Perriman at least has the matchup working in his favor this week, with the Giants yielding 13.4 yards per target to wide receivers.