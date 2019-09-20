Play

Perriman (quadriceps) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Perriman returned to a full practice Friday after logging limited sessions the previous two days. He's seen nine targets in two games working as the Bucs' No. 3 receiver, catching just two passes for 10 yards. Perriman at least has the matchup working in his favor this week, with the Giants yielding 13.4 yards per target to wide receivers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories