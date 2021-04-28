Brate restructured his contract to help the Bucs clear up $4.69 million in cap space, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The new deal gives Brate a $2.425 million signing bonus, while his 2021 base salary dips to $1.075 million. The Bucs will have team options in 2022 and 2023, so this can mostly be viewed as a move to shift Brate's cap hit into future seasons. It should also solidify his roster spot in Tampa Bay, though targets will be hard to come by if fellow tight ends Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard stay healthy. Brate averaged only 2.1 targets per game last season, and that was with Howard out for most of the year. For fantasy purposes, the interesting part of Brate's renegotiation is that it freed up cap space for the Bucs to re-sign WR Antonio Brown.