Brate brought in two of five targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Brate logged just one fewer snap than position mate Cade Otton's 36 and finished third on the team in targets while his rookie teammate didn't see a pass thrown his way. Despite the uptick in Brate's targets Sunday, his upside remains limited as long as the Buccaneers' receiving corps is in good health.