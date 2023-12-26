McLaughlin connected on field-goal attempts of 24, 31 and 51 yards and also converted all three extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

The game marked McLaughlin's second straight double-digit point tally, with Sunday's 12 points besting Week 15's total by two. The 51-yard make was also McLaughlin's sixth in seven attempts from 50+ yards this season, giving him an elite 85.7 percent success rate from that range. McLaughlin should continue to benefit from an improving Buccaneers offense in a Week 17 home divisional matchup against the Saints.