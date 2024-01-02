McLaughlin did not attempt any field goals and made his only extra-point try in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

After multiple productive games, McLaughlin was a victim of the Buccaneers' especially poor offensive performance, one that saw them fail to put any points on the board until the fourth quarter. McLaughlin's single point on the afternoon was his lowest output of the season and snapped an eight-game streak of multiple PATs. However, the veteran kicker should have a much better chance of a productive afternoon in a Week 18 road matchup against the Panthers that shapes up as a must-win game for Tampa Bay.