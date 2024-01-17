McLaughlin drilled field-goal attempts of 28, 54 and 48 yards and also connected on both his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

McLaughlin put together a career-best 93.5 percent success rate on field goals and was perfect on 33 PATs across 17 regular-season games, so Monday night's performance was simply an extension of his outstanding campaign. McLaughlin's 54-yarder, which extended the Buccaneers' lead to 13-0 early in the second quarter, pushed his tally from 50+ yards to 8-for-9 since the beginning of the regular season. McLaughlin could be in for another very busy day in Sunday's road divisional-road matchup against the Lions, given the expectations of a high-scoring game and Ford Field's pristine kicking conditions.