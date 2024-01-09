McLaughlin did not attempt any extra points but drilled field goals of 36, 57 and 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 9-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The highly accurate kicker fittingly finished the season in perfect form and with one of his signature long-distance kicks. McLaughlin finished the regular season with a career-best 93.5 percent success rate (29-for-31) on field goals and a perfect 33-for-33 on PATs. Perhaps the most impressive part of his statistical profile was his 7-for-8 tally from kicks of 50+ yards, and he'll undoubtedly be relied on again against the Eagles in Monday night's wild-card matchup.