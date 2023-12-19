McLaughlin drilled field-goal attempts of 39 and 46 yards and made all four of his extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.

McLaughlin turned in another unblemished day and pushed his success rate on field goals to an impressive 92.0 percent for the season. The veteran kicker also kept his PAT ledger perfect while improving to 29-for-29 on the season in that department, and another busy day could await in the Week 16 home battle against the Jaguars.