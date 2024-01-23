McLaughlin connected on a 43-yard field-goal attempt, hit the left upright on a 50-yard try and made both extra-point attempts in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The normally reliable McLaughlin had a rare long-distance hiccup, with the miss counting as only his third since the start of the regular season and second from 50+. Despite the small blemish on an otherwise perfect day, McLaughlin was stellar for the Buccaneers in the 2023 regular season and postseason, going a combined 33-for-36 on field goals and 38-for-38 on PATs. Having amply outplayed the one-year, $1.1 million deal he played on in 2023, McLaughlin is a virtual lock to garner a lucrative multi-year deal -- almost certainly from Tampa Bay -- this offseason.