Buccaneers' De'Vante Harris: Not tendered by Buccaneers
Harris is not expected to be tendered a contract by the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Harris is a restricted free agent but would become an unrestricted free agent March 13 if the team doesn't extend an offer. The 25-year-old made 10 tackles (nine solo) and three passes defended across 10 games last season.
