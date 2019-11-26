Play

White was credited with eight tackles (five solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 35-22 win over the Falcons.

White saw a season-high 84 snaps in the contest and had his biggest game of the year. He's put up all 2.5 of his sacks on the season over his last four games to go along with 39 tackles.

