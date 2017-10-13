Buccaneers' Doug Martin: Ready for larger workload

Martin said he's ready to take on a bigger workload, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.

Martin impressed in his 2017 debut last Thursday against the Patriots, taking 13 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for eight yards on three targets. His involvement in the passing game likely will remain limited so long as Charles Sims stays healthy, but Martin should see an uptick from last week's 36 percent snap share if the Bucs aren't forced to abandon the run Sunday in Arizona. Jacquizz Rodgers handled 13 snaps and four touches last week, but he could fall completely out of the offense as Martin regains his stamina.