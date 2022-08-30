Bernard is not on Greg Auman of the Athletic's final 53-man roster projection.
Auman cites Bernard's lingering ankle injury, which has kept him out of practice for two weeks after it occurred in the preseason opener against the Dolphins, and the fact the veteran is guaranteed $895,000 in 2022 salary if he's on the team Week 1 as primary reasons why he could be jettisoned. Auman actually projects the Buccaneers keeping just Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White and Ke'Shawn Vaughn at running back to open the season, while also floating the possibility Bernard could be enticed to accept a practice-squad designation in order to remain with a championship-contending team.
