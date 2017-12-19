Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excellent in defeat
Winston completed 27 of 35 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed three times for 18 yards.
Winston turned in a stellar performance despite losing wideout DeSean Jackson and tight end O.J. Howard early in Monday's contest. Without those prominent targets, Winston shared the wealth amongst Tampa Bay's pass-catchers, completing a season-high 77.1 percent of his throws to a whopping 11 different players. Along with utilizing unfamiliar faces in the short game, two of Winston's three touchdowns came from over 25 yards, including a 42-yard bomb to Mike Evans during the third quarter. Although his heroics weren't enough to get Tampa Bay back in the win column, Winston can't be faulted for his Week 15 display.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 285 yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: No injury designation for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Pops up on injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Throws for 270, two TDs in return•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Active in Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.