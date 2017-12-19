Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Excellent in defeat

Winston completed 27 of 35 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. He also rushed three times for 18 yards.

Winston turned in a stellar performance despite losing wideout DeSean Jackson and tight end O.J. Howard early in Monday's contest. Without those prominent targets, Winston shared the wealth amongst Tampa Bay's pass-catchers, completing a season-high 77.1 percent of his throws to a whopping 11 different players. Along with utilizing unfamiliar faces in the short game, two of Winston's three touchdowns came from over 25 yards, including a 42-yard bomb to Mike Evans during the third quarter. Although his heroics weren't enough to get Tampa Bay back in the win column, Winston can't be faulted for his Week 15 display.