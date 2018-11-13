Buccaneers' Jameis Winston: Remains in backup role
Winston will continue to back up starter Ryan Fitzpatrick in Sunday's road game against the Giants.
Winston seemingly was benched due to issues with turnovers. The low point was a four-interception performance in a Week 8 loss to the Bengals, extending his streak with multiple picks to five games (four of them this season, plus Week 17 of the 2017 campaign). Since Winston's demotion, Fitzpatrick similarly has been turnover-prone, committing five in back-to-back losses. With the Bucs sitting at 3-6, Winston may be given another chance to play this season. That said, his fifth-year option is only guaranteed for injury in case he's unable to pass a physical in March, so the team may be playing out the string with Fitzpatrick to avoid being on the hook for Winston's $20.9 million cap hit in 2019.
