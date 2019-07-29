Watson is splitting reps at outside receiver and in the slot "down the middle" during early camp practices and has received praise from coach Bruce Arians for his flexibility in adapting to the needs of both positions, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The second-year wideout is battling to secure the No. 4 receiver role this summer, with his primary competition likely to come from the speedy Bobo Wilson. Watson has been focused on both playing with more speed than he did during his limited opportunities in his rookie 2018 season and on refining his blocking, with the latter a vital part of any slot work he might be asked to carry out. With a total of 179 targets from last season having left town in the form of Adam Humphries (free agency) and DeSean Jackson (trade), Watson would seemingly line up for a solid amount of opportunities in the coming season despite the heavy volume the pass catchers in front of him will command, especially if he proves he can handle both outside and inside routes equally well.