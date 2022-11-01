Neal recorded eight tackles (four solo) during the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens in Week 8.
Neal logged 74 snaps and posted a season-high tackle total in the process. The veteran drew the start for Antoine Winfield with the latter missing the game due to a concussion, so Neal could be back to his rotational role for a Week 9 home showdown against the Rams.
