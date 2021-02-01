Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that David (hamstring) is dealing with a "slight" injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David picked up a hamstring issue during the third quarter of the NFC Championship Game against Green Bay, but it doesn't appear that his availability for the Super Bowl on Feb.7 is in significant danger. "You'd have to shoot [David] to get him out of this game," Arians said. The starting linebacker didn't practice at all last week, but it looks like the stage is set for him to return to the field in some capacity soon.