Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable for Week 7

David (ankle) was able to practice fully Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David made a successful return from a three-game absence in Week 6 against the Cardinals, returning a Larry Fitzgerald fumble 21 yards for a touchdown and logging three solo stops overall over a robust 61 snaps. The 27-year-old was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday, so Friday's ramp-up in activity bodes well for his chances of taking the field Sunday. With Kwon Alexander (hamstring) likely to suit up against the Bills as well, the Bucs defense could have its full complement of first-team linebackers available for the first time since the Week 2 opener.