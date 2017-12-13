Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up 14 tackles in loss

David compiled 14 tackles (13 solo) in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions and also recovered a fumble.

David equaled the season high in stops he'd posted back in Week 7 against the Bills. The 27-year-old defensive maven has posted no fewer than six stops in six consecutive contests, and he needs just 15 tackles over the last three games to reach the century mark in that category for a fifth time in his six-year career.