Ryan (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Dallas.
Ryan was a full participant at practice Saturday, so he's trending in the right direction heading into the wild-card round. If he suits up, he'll probably rotate in as a rover in Tampa Bay's defensive backfield.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Set to miss regular-season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Posts eight tackles Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Collects team-high nine stops•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Officially active•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Available for Monday night•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Designated to return from IR•