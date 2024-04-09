Ryan announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal Twitter/X account Tuesday.

Ryan is calling it a career after 11 seasons in the NFL, a span highlighted by two Super Bowl victories during his tenure with New England. After leaving New England as a free agent in 2017, Ryan inked with Tennessee where he earned the distinction of catching Tom Brady's last pass as a member of the Patriots, a game-sealing pick-six to secure the Titans a wild-card round victory in during the 2019 season. Ryan also suited up for the Giants, Buccaneers and 49ers, where with the latter team he made an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII.