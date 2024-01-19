Ryan (groin) did not carry an injury designation on Thursday's injury report and will be available for the divisional round versus Green Bay on Saturday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ryan popped up as a non-participant with a groin injury during practice Tuesday. The 32-year-old then participated in a limited fashion Wednesday before upgrading to a full participant Thursday. The veteran safety, who tallied 11 tackles while playing every defensive snap over the final two weeks of the regular season, will now be available to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup. Ryan will likely once again see significant playing time alongside fellow safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Tashaun Gipson.