Ryan (groin) was a limited participant at the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ryan missed the team's first practice session of the week Tuesday, but his ability to practice Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, is a step in the right direction for his chances to play Saturday versus the Packers. The safety will look to increase his workload at San Francisco's final session of the week Friday before their matchup with Green Bay in the divisional round.