Ryan (knee) is active for Monday's wild-card matchup against Dallas, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Ryan missed the regular-season finale due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable for the wild-card matchup, but despite the injury designation, he appeared to be trending in the right direction after logging a full practice Friday. The veteran safety has been officially cleared for game action and should rotate in as a rover in Tampa Bay's defensive backfield, which is without Keanu Neal (hip) for the Monday night matchup.