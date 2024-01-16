Ryan (groin) did not participate at practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ryan played a season-high 62 defensive snaps in San Francisco's regular-season finale, and it's not clear when he picked up the groin injury. Either way, he'll probably have to practice Wednesday or Thursday to have a chance to suit up Saturday.
More News
-
49ers' Logan Ryan: Finds new home•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Active for wild-card matchup•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Questionable to play vs. Cowboys•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Set to miss regular-season finale•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Posts eight tackles Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Collects team-high nine stops•