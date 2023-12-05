Ryan signed with the 49ers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ryan suited up nine times for the Buccaneers in 2022 but remained a free agent until now. The veteran safety, who also has had stints with the Giants, Titans and Patriots, should bolster the depth in San Francisco's secondary, which recently lost Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and George Odum (biceps) to significant injuries.