Gage (lower leg) was able to participate in the first set of 1-on-1 drills between receivers and defensive backs Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The activity level was a step up from Sunday, when Gage was able to jump into individual position drills for the first time. The veteran also participated in those Monday in addition to the reps he took against cornerbacks, leading head coach Todd Bowles to remark that Gage is "getting back to normal." Brianna Dix of the team's official site also notes the 27-year-old looked effective, using both a double move and inside leverage to record catches. Assuming he continues free of setbacks, it seems likely Gage will be able to achieve full practice participation before the end of the week.