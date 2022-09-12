Gage brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Gage's team debut was a quiet one overall, but of overriding importance was the fact the veteran made it through the game without setbacks after having missed multiple weeks with a hamstring issue. Gage should enjoy an expanded role as the season unfolds and he gets acclimated to working with Tom Brady, and he could see a boost in workload as early as next Sunday's Week 2 divisional clash against the Saints if Chris Godwin isn't able to play due to the hamstring injury that forced his early exit from Sunday night's contest.