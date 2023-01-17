Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said postgame that Gage sustained a concussion during Monday's wild-card loss to Dallas, and he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for an additional neck injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage had to be carted off the field after sustaining this injury late in the fourth quarter, as he was down on the field for some time following a hit from behind to his head and neck. Bowles added that the 26-year-old had movement in his extremities before being transported to the hospital, per Smith. This subsequent medical examination should provide more clarity on the nature and extent of this potential neck injury as well.